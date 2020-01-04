Happy New Year everyone!
Now is the time for you and I to determine and begin to implement our personal goals for 2020. A goal, in my opinion is simply “the objective you want to accomplish in the new year.” Goals minimize distractions, while telling you where to focus your time, energy, and other resources. Today, I want to share four primary areas of your life that you need to establish 2020 goals.
First of all, you need to establish goals for your spiritual growth. You need to have a plan for enriching your relationship with God in 2020. This plan should include personal devotion and corporate worship. To be more specific, it should involve prayer, scripture reading, and weekly church attendance. The Bible says it like this in 2 Peter 3:18, “But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To Him be glory both now and forever! Amen.” Having spiritual growth goals will be critical to your success in 2020.
Secondly, you need to establish goals for the important relationships in your life. I am a firm believer that in 2020 you need to reevaluate the strength and viability of every significant relationship in your life. I also believe there may be some damaged relationships you will need to fix. There may be some toxic relationships you need to eliminate. Also, there may be some new relations you need to establish. I like the way King Solomon puts it in Ecclesiastes 4:9-10, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor. (10) If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” In 2020, you have to be extremely careful who you allow in your inner circle.
Thirdly, you need to establish goals for your physical health. Your physical health will directly impact your quality of life in 2020. Therefore, I implore you to take your daily diet and exercise regimen seriously. I also encourage you to consider the amount of sleep your getting nightly, as well as, your stress level. 3 John 3:2 states it like this, “Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well.” In 2020, we have to take our physical health seriously.
Finally, you need to establish goals for your financial stability. In 2020, you need to have a plan for what your want to earn. You need to have a plan for what you want to save. You also need a plan for what you plan to give. I like the way the Bible puts it in Proverbs 27:23, “Be sure you know the condition of your flocks, give careful attention to your herd.” In other words, in 2020 you’ve got to stay on top of your finances. You need to always be aware of how much is coming in and how much is going out.
Now is the time for you and I to determine and begin to implement our personal goals for 2020. We need to have goals for our spiritual growth. We need to have goals for the important relationships in our life. We need to have goals for our physical health. And, we should also have goals for our financial stability. I leave you with Proverbs 16:3, “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” Blessings!!!
