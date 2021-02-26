First, I want to thank Jesus Christ who is Lord and Savior, our Comforter and Guide. To everyone that knows me for the last three months I have not written any articles for the paper; it is because the devil attacked my body with a stroke, but God has been so good to me, and I am still here. Now listen, God did not say bad things would not happen to us as we travel this life’s journey. God knew the devil would attack my body with a stroke. When the devil attacked me with the stroke, I feared I would not make it, but the hand of God was on me. I am so glad it was.
Jesus died for our sickness. Yes, brothers and sisters it is because of Jesus we are healed. It is because of His death burial and resurrection that we are here today. Now I would like for everyone to know, the devil is NOT your friend. He is out to kill, steal and destroy each of us. It does not matter who you are, he wants to destroy you. That is what he had planned for me, he wanted to kill me but, God said NO. And after all that, he struck me with COVID-19. Covid-19 had me seeing things that were not there. I tell you brothers and sisters the devil is a lie. While in ICU some of the staff said I would not make it through, but God had his hand on me and told the devil, “You can’t have this one, take your hand off of him.” Now I am not sure of the number of hours or days I was in ICU, but when God allowed me to wake up, I thought about all the dreams I had during the time I was asleep. I did not know the devil put them in my spirit. He had me thinking I had driven to Hot Springs and people there were trying to heal me form Covid-19. In my dream I had been to five different people only to find out they could not heal me. At that point in my dream, I thought I was dying. When I woke up I was lying there recovering thinking about those dreams and out of nowhere my phone rang, it was Amy my niece. She said, “Uncle Marcus I found you unconscious and called the ambulance for you.” You see I was thinking the dreams I was having were real. In other words, I was beginning to believe them, but when she told me that, I started thinking and said to myself, “ If she was the one who called the ambulance where did the dreams come from?” Then I heard the spirit of the Lord say, “Those dreams came from the devil himself.” He was putting those dreams in my head while I was asleep. He was lying to me in my dreams. I know Jesus is the only one who can heal me. Brothers and sisters, the devil is the father of lies. I am here to let you know those dreams did not make sense to me and I thank God for Amy telling me what she did. She did not know it at the time, but God was using her to help clear up the dreams I had been having.
In closing, I want to thank everyone for their prayers, because prayer works!!! In Jesus Name. I thank you God for keeping your hand on me. I want to thank my nurse Dee Jackson for words of daily encouragement, “Thank you Dee!” Brothers and Sisters please wear a mask, it is for your own good. The mask could save your life.
Jesus you win again! If it had not been for you on my side, I do not know where I would be today. The devil was out to kill me, and he wants to do the same to you. If you do not know Jesus, get to know Him. Let Him in your heart today. Make Him your Lord and Savior, repent of your sins and live for Him. Remember God loves you and His son Jesus died for you and me.
So it is, it is so. Amen!
