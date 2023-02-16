Good morning brothers and sisters. God loves us so much, he sent us help from heaven. That help comes through his loving son Jesus. Although we were not there when he was crucified, we all still had a part to play in the death of Christ. Two thousand years ago, Jesus died for the sins of the world. His death covers our past sins, present sins and future sins. That is love.
God knew us before we were born. He knew us while we were still in our mother’s womb. He knows every sin we have done and every sin we will do. Many people say they know Jesus, yet they continue to live in sin. How is that possible? If they truly knew who he is, they would know he is able to bring them out and heal them totally and completely. Jesus died on Calvary because of the love he has for us.
When we do not accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior and get to know him in the fellowship of his suffering, we are deciding to spend eternity apart from him in hell. Jesus died so we do not have to go to hell. If we die and go to hell, it is because we loved to live a life separate from Jesus. Jesus is the way out of sin so, give your life to him and make him your Lord and Savior today. We all have sinned and come short of the glory of God, but we all must change. None of us are perfect, we all need Jesus. There was only one perfect man, and his name is Jesus. There is a way out, we do not have to stay in our sins, come out in Jesus’ name.
God is patient with us. He is waiting for us to give our lives to Jesus. Jesus is coming back for his followers. No one knows the day, but it is soon to come; the trumpet will sound, and the Lord Jesus will come to gather his children. When that day comes it will be an exciting day for the saints of God and a sad day for those who refused to give their lives to Jesus. Listen, you do not want to be left behind when Jesus returns. Many think it will be fun and games when Jesus comes back, but the fun will soon come to an end. This is not a playing matter we must be a prepared people to go to the prepared heavenly home designed especially for us by God. I do not know about you, but me and my family will be there.
P.S. How about those Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl champs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.