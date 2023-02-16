Good morning brothers and sisters. God loves us so much, he sent us help from heaven. That help comes through his loving son Jesus. Although we were not there when he was crucified, we all still had a part to play in the death of Christ. Two thousand years ago, Jesus died for the sins of the world. His death covers our past sins, present sins and future sins. That is love.

God knew us before we were born. He knew us while we were still in our mother’s womb. He knows every sin we have done and every sin we will do. Many people say they know Jesus, yet they continue to live in sin. How is that possible? If they truly knew who he is, they would know he is able to bring them out and heal them totally and completely. Jesus died on Calvary because of the love he has for us.

