Good morning everyone. I hope each of you are having a great and blessed day. I want to get straight to what I have to say to you, and I want to be honest about it. I would like for each of you to please think about what I am going to say.
How are you living the life God has given you? Are you living it for him or for the devil? I know some of you may be saying, “That’s none of your business,” you’re right, because I don’t have a heaven or hell to put you in. However, I do know the God who does, and his name is Jesus. I love Jesus, he is my God my lord and savior. He is the king of kings and lord of lords. I am so glad he did not allow me to die while I was living a sinful life. I thank him for allowing me to know him during this time. I know he is the son of the Great Jehovah God. He died on the cross just for us. He stayed in the grave for three days and then rose with all power in his hands. I am so glad he saved me and gave me the opportunity to be a witness for him during this day and time.
Brothers and sisters, please get to know Jesus while the blood is running warm in your veins. I ask you please don’t die without Jesus. Prepare to get to know him today, because if you die without him you will never get to know him. What a mistake that would be, because in hell you will open your eyes. You see, getting to know Jesus is very important, he is the way to heaven. Now, that is reason enough to want to know him.
The Bible says, you can gain the whole world and lose your soul. Now what are you saying or doing that will cause you to lose your soul in hell. You must repent of your sins and confess Jesus as lord and savior. Invite him into your heart. Some of you may be thinking, can this preacher talk about anyone or anything other than Jesus. Jesus healed and saved me for such a time as this. You don’t understand, God has placed it in my spirit to talk about Jesus, his coming, how we need to know him and follow him. You see Jesus is the only way to heaven, that is why I talk about him. God has commissioned me to be a soul winner for him. There is a reason behind the writing that God has impressed on me to do. The reason for my writing is to let everyone know Jesus is coming back. Will you be ready to stand before him? We all, saved and unsaved, will give and account to him. Are you ready for that event? By the way, there will be no excuses when we stand before Jesus. There will be no begging or pleading for another opportunity to get right with Jesus.
Some will say, I didn’t believe I would have to stand before you. Some will say, I thought there was another way to get to heaven and I didn’t have to go through you. Some will even say, I didn’t believe there was a heaven or hell. All those are excuses. Listen brothers and sisters there is a heaven and there is a hell. It is up to you where you will spend eternity. God gave each of us the right to choose one or the other. I pray that you will choose heaven and live with Jesus for eternity. As for me and my house we choose heaven. If you choose hell, for whatever reason you decide, remember it was your decision. Please don’t die without Jesus.
So it is, it is so.
