Hello everyone, God is God. I thank Him for interrupting my past. He saved me and turned my life around for the good. He took me off the road of self-destruction and placed me on the road that leads to everlasting life. Matthew 7:13-14 says, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.”
I know some of you may ask why I always speak about the coming of the Lord, Heaven, and hell. I talk about them because that is what God has place on my heart. God has given me the ministry to witness for Him and tell of His coming. We all should be a witness for Jesus, not just me. Because Jesus took our place on Calvary and died for our sins, we all should be willing to be a witness for Him.
Some may wonder how it is possible for Jesus to have died for you when at the time of His death you were not even alive. Understand, the bible teaches us that because of the love God has for us He sent His son to die for our sins and rose so that we to can have eternal life.
We all should tell someone about how good God has been to us. I am so glad God took me off the road of self-destruction and made me a witness for His son Jesus. Brothers and Sisters, it is all about Jesus, our Lord and Savior. There are so many on the wide road that leads to hell.
I pray that they will wake up and get off that road and get on the road that leads to eternal life. We all will need help to get off the road that leads to destruction, because the devil is the master of that road, and he has many following him. If you remain on that road sooner or later the day will come when he destroys you.
There are some that want to get off that road, but don’t know how to do it. All you must do is ask Jesus to help you. I asked Him, and He did it for me. Jesus is no respecter of persons, so He will help you as well. Ask him for yourself. Jesus loves you and He wants to help you.
The only way for us to get help when in need is to ask for it. Brothers and Sisters we cannot accomplish anything alone, we need Jesus. I know I need Him. If it were not for Jesus taking me off that road, I don’t know where I would be today. Jesus wants you in Heaven with Him.
I am not saying everyone is on the wrong road, but I want everyone to stop and ask yourself if you are on the road that leads to hell. Think about it for a minute. Some are on the road to everlasting life where you live out eternity with Jesus. However, be sure to examine yourself carefully to determine if you are straddling the fence, having one foot in Heaven and one in hell. If you are straddling the fence and you think it is okay to do so you may as well get all the way on the road that leads to hell, because you cannot serve two masters.
You will either serve Jesus or satan, but you must choose one. Make up your mind today. I choose to serve Jesus the everlasting Father the one who died in my place on the cross. He was the one who died and rose after three day and is now sitting at the right hand of the Father. Jesus lives and I am so glad He does.
So it is, it is so.
