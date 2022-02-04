Hello everyone!
I want you to know that no matter how big, bad, or painful your current situation is, God can handle it. In fact, God is greater than your struggles. He is more powerful than any enemy you will every face. Our God is large and in charge! Today, I want to share with you three things that will help you to remember God is greater than your problems.
The first thing we must do is acknowledge that every Christians goes through seasons of difficulty in our lives. Salvation does not make us immune to problems. Jesus Himself confirms this reality in John 16:33, “I have told you these things so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble but take heart. I have overcome the world.” Hence, it is so important for us to realize that going through challenging times does not mean God has abandon us. On the contrary, we must acknowledge and recognize that hard times are simply a part of the human experience for both the saved and unsaved.
The second thing we must do is believe that there is no problem we can have that God cannot help us to handle. We must believe that having an authentic relationship with our heavenly Father makes the difference in our lives. I love the way Paul puts it in Romans 8:31, “What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” This is Paul’s emphatic way of expressing his belief in God’s ability to handle any challenge we face. We must believe, like Paul, that God is bigger than our problems.
The third thing we must do is choose faith over fear. Psalm 56:3 states, “When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.” Choosing faith over fear means coming out of hiding and facing your fears head-on. It means trusting God, even when it is uncomfortable to do so. It means obeying God, even when it does not make sense to do so. Choosing faith over fear means living by faith, not bey sight.
Yes, our God is bigger than our problems. Accordingly, we must acknowledge that every Christians goes through season of difficulty in our lives. We must believe that there is no problem we can have that God cannot help us to handle. Finally, we must choose faith over fear. I leave you today with Ephesians 3:20, “Our God is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.”
Blessings.
