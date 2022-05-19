God is good and I mean it from my heart. I often sit and reflect on how good God has been to me. I am not saying he has not been good to you; I’m just say how loving and kind he has been to me.
I am not afraid to let the world know how good God has been. I want everyone to know we serve the one and only true living God. He is the God of the bible, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. He is the God that made the heavens and the earth and everything that dwells within them. He is the God who spoke and brought everything into existence. He is the God who made man from the dust of the earth and breathed the breath of life into him.
Don’t tell me the God I served is not a good, powerful and wise God. I think about how his son Jesus saved me from a burning hell. Yes, I was on my way to hell, but Jesus died to save me. However, his death wasn’t only for me, but he died for you as well. I was once lost in this world, but Jesus found me and set me free from the bondages on sin and shame.
If you want this same freedom, all you must do is ask Jesus to save your soul and he will if you allow him to. Jesus is in the business of saving souls and he wants to save each one of us because of his love for us. You must understand there is not a sin God is not able to save you from. It doesn’t matter what you have done, Jesus can save you. Stop putting him on the back burner, he can help you. We need forgiveness from our sins and Jesus is the only one who can forgive sin and save our souls.
Jesus died for every man, woman, boy and girl. He didn’t just die, but he rose from the grave on the third day with all power in his hands. What a mighty God we serve. Brothers and sisters, all I am saying is Jesus has already paid the price for our sins with his precious blood. Yes, he got up so we can come out of our sins. There are no excuses for us to live in the bondage of sin when Jesus has paid the price for us to be free.
So, give your life to him today. Invite him into your heart and make him your lord and savior. Remember, who the son sets free is free indeed. Salvation will cost you nothing. Jesus paid the price with his blood. Receive him today. Stop living a life of sin and start living for Christ. In closing, remember Jesus is why we are here today. I could have been dead sleeping in my grave, but Jesus had another plan for me, and he has a plan for you as well.
So it is, it is so.
