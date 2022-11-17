Hello everyone, God is profoundly good, and he loves us. Before we were conceived, God loved us. While we live in sin, God yet loves us, but he hates our sin. God sent his loving son to die for us while we were yet in our sins.

Brothers and sisters, God sent his best for us, to save each of us. Jesus got off his throne in heaven, which is his rightful place, came down to give us an opportunity to live a life free from the bondage of sin. Now that is love. It is because of him and his grace we are here today. Brothers and sisters, God is patiently waiting on us to give our lives to his son Jesus. God has given each of us chance after chance to repent and turn to him. You may be tired of me talking about repenting and giving your life to Jesus. But if you want to go to heaven that is what you will have to do.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.