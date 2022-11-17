Hello everyone, God is profoundly good, and he loves us. Before we were conceived, God loved us. While we live in sin, God yet loves us, but he hates our sin. God sent his loving son to die for us while we were yet in our sins.
Brothers and sisters, God sent his best for us, to save each of us. Jesus got off his throne in heaven, which is his rightful place, came down to give us an opportunity to live a life free from the bondage of sin. Now that is love. It is because of him and his grace we are here today. Brothers and sisters, God is patiently waiting on us to give our lives to his son Jesus. God has given each of us chance after chance to repent and turn to him. You may be tired of me talking about repenting and giving your life to Jesus. But if you want to go to heaven that is what you will have to do.
God has given us the instructions to repent, give our lives to Jesus, and get baptized in the name of the lord Jesus. You must be born again, and Jesus is the only one qualified to save anyone. There is no other way under heaven where any one can be saved, it is only through Jesus. Jesus sacrificed his life for us. He shed his precious, innocent blood just for us, the least we can do is live for him. I am not ashamed of my love for Jesus, and I thank him for dying for me.
If you desire, you too can profess those same words. To be honest with you, if it had not been for Jesus none of us would be here today. He woke us up this morning, he kept us in our right mind. He touched us with the finger of love. We can do nothing without our lord and savior, it is all about him. Jesus, God’s loving son. The same Jesus who died for our sins will be coming back to the earth for his people, those who lived for him and followed his word. Will you be one of his people or will you be one of those who will be left behind? Brothers and sisters, please do not get left behind, Jesus wants you in heaven with him. All I am saying is the king of kings and the lord of lords will be coming back soon, so get your house in order so you will be ready to go back with him. Sinning may be fun now, but I promise you one day there will be a price to pay for the way you are living. I ask you, please do not miss Jesus, if you do it will be your own fault because God has given us a chance to get it right with him. If you decide to stay in sin I will see you, but I would not want to be you.
