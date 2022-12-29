Hello everyone, God is so good. He is loving and cares so much for us. God is all powerful and mighty. There is no other god who can stand and win against him. Brothers and sisters, when God tells us not to do something he means it. If we continue to do what he has instructed us not to do, we are sinning against him.
Remember there are consequences when we sin. So, we must repent of our sins and turn from them. You see, Jesus the son of God, shed his innocent blood and died for our sins so we can be forgiven of our sins. He also died so we can have a way to heaven. This alone is an illustration of the goodness of God. God did not create us to leave us alone to fend for ourselves. He sent his son Jesus to help us navigate through this world that Satan currently has limited power over.
Yes, brothers and sisters when we follow the patterns of this worldly system we are following satan. So, that makes him your god. It was Jesus who died for us, so follow him; he will lead us all to heaven, if we are desiring to go. Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. God is warning us because he loves us, so we must stop playing around with our souls. Our souls will spend eternity in either heaven or hell. It is time to get real about what God is saying to us. Heaven and hell are real places. Please do not die without giving your life to Jesus and making him your lord and savior. When you decide to give your life to Jesus be sincere about it, mean it from your heart.
There are some who may want me to talk about things other than Jesus Christ, death, heaven and hell. Some may even prefer I tell a lie rather than the truth. God created me to be a witness for Jesus. God gave me what to write about, it may not always be what man wants. In closing, I am sounding the alarm about death and what will happen after we die, because we all will face it one day. Jesus is warning us because we all will stand before him for the way we lived our lives. Each of us will spend eternity in heaven or hell. Ready or not get ready to face death and God. Remember we all will choose an eternal resting place, which will be either heaven, or hell. That is why I always write about them.
