Hello everyone, God is so good. He is loving and cares so much for us. God is all powerful and mighty. There is no other god who can stand and win against him. Brothers and sisters, when God tells us not to do something he means it. If we continue to do what he has instructed us not to do, we are sinning against him.

Remember there are consequences when we sin. So, we must repent of our sins and turn from them. You see, Jesus the son of God, shed his innocent blood and died for our sins so we can be forgiven of our sins. He also died so we can have a way to heaven. This alone is an illustration of the goodness of God. God did not create us to leave us alone to fend for ourselves. He sent his son Jesus to help us navigate through this world that Satan currently has limited power over.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.