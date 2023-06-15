John 3:16-17 states: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that everyone who believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.”

Hello everyone, God is a good God and he cares so much for us. Believe it or not, that is the truth. I know he is a good God from my experience with him. When I was drinking my life away, living under the influence of drugs and alcohol God still had his hands on me. I was not aware of it at the time, but his grace is what kept me. I am not ashamed to admit I was an alcoholic and a dope head. Some of you may wonder why I often reference my past. You may look at me and say, “you are still alive, so what is the problem?” The road I was traveling was the road leading to destruction.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.