John 3:16-17 states: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that everyone who believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.”
Hello everyone, God is a good God and he cares so much for us. Believe it or not, that is the truth. I know he is a good God from my experience with him. When I was drinking my life away, living under the influence of drugs and alcohol God still had his hands on me. I was not aware of it at the time, but his grace is what kept me. I am not ashamed to admit I was an alcoholic and a dope head. Some of you may wonder why I often reference my past. You may look at me and say, “you are still alive, so what is the problem?” The road I was traveling was the road leading to destruction.
I see so many people traveling down the same road. It is the wrong road to be on. I cannot make anyone change the path they are on, but I can warn you of the danger you are facing, and tell you how to get off the road you are on. God loves you so much he sent me to help you get off the drugs and alcohol. That help comes from his son, Jesus, our Lord and savior. God helped me because I asked for his help. I was not able to break my addiction on my own. God will not invade our privacy we must invite him into our problems. He is a good God and allows us to make our own choices and decisions. You can talk to him and let him know you want to get off the road that leads to death.
Admit to him you have a problem with addiction, he knows everything, but he wants you to ask him for help. He did it for me and he can and will do the same for you. When I see my family and friends going down the same road I went down, it bothers me, and I feel the need to say something. You see, I did not have people to tell me, drinking and doing drugs would kill me. However, my grandmother Chandler explained to me if I need help with my addiction Jesus was the one to turn to. It was not until years later, but I did take her advice and now I am free from drugs and alcohol. I know some feel like you can do what you want with your life. I felt the same way, but once I came to myself I was able to realize Jesus was there waiting to help me. I know from experience it will not be easy because it took me a while to change, but the grace of God carried me through. If you decide to be free from bondage and get off the road of destruction, Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. I understand the struggle is real, but Jesus is able to help you. God loves you and so do I.
