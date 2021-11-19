Hello everyone, God is love. John 3:16 says: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes on Him should not perish, but they shall have everlasting life.” John 15:13-14 states: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you.” Romans 5:8 tells us: “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
You see, God loves all souls and want them in heaven with him. Some people are not thinking about their eternal life. Their only focus is the life they are currently living. In other words, they are not looking to the life they will have after death.
They don’t realize when they die, their soul, the real part of them, will spend their eternal life in heaven or hell. Yes, brothers and sisters there is life after death for our souls. If you don’t know, our souls will never die, they will live on after death for ever and ever.
Guess what once you soul is in either heaven or hell, which are real places, there is no way out. So, I beg you to live for Jesus while you have the chance so you can spend eternity with Jesus in heaven. You must understand, hell is calling your name as well. The devil wants you to live with him in his home called hell. Jesus loves you so much he died for you to go to heaven if you so choose. Jesus has already paid the price for heaven with his precious blood.
I want everyone to know, I am not judging anyone, that is not my job. My job is to live my life the best I can according to the will of God. In other words, I am living my life to please God. My writing is to warn people that Jesus is coming back one day and to let them know it will be sooner than they think. So, get your life in order so you can see Jesus. Ask him to help you get right with him because he is the righteous judge. Once again he loves you and wants you in heaven with him. Jesus is the one who will judge us. Jesus, the true wise, loving and faithful judge. Jesus will judge the entire world, it does not matter what your religion is, what you believe in or who you worship. You will be judged by Jesus in the end. All I am saying is Jesus will have the last word, what he says goes, there are no if’s and’s or but’s about it.
So it is, it is so.
