Proverbs 15:3 states: “The Lord is watching everywhere and keeps his eye on both the evil and the good (TLB).” I do not know about you but that makes me want to live right, knowing the almighty God is watching me. I remember when I used to run the streets, drinking, smoking and doing whatever I wanted. At that time, I did not realize God was watching me. Now I can say it was nothing but the grace of God that kept me then, and it still keeps me today.

I would like to say this, I had fun doing the things I did. However, had I died while doing all the wrong I did, I would have opened my eyes in hell. You see, when I was doing wrong I thought I was the only one aware of my actions. I thought I was getting away with my wrong, but all the time God was watching me. Back then I did not know God was watching my every move. Now I realize everything we do, the good and the bad, God sees and hears. As a matter of fact, before we act out a thought, God knows what we will do before we think about doing it. God knew we would give in to sin, that is why he sent Jesus to die for us.

