Proverbs 15:3 states: “The Lord is watching everywhere and keeps his eye on both the evil and the good (TLB).” I do not know about you but that makes me want to live right, knowing the almighty God is watching me. I remember when I used to run the streets, drinking, smoking and doing whatever I wanted. At that time, I did not realize God was watching me. Now I can say it was nothing but the grace of God that kept me then, and it still keeps me today.
I would like to say this, I had fun doing the things I did. However, had I died while doing all the wrong I did, I would have opened my eyes in hell. You see, when I was doing wrong I thought I was the only one aware of my actions. I thought I was getting away with my wrong, but all the time God was watching me. Back then I did not know God was watching my every move. Now I realize everything we do, the good and the bad, God sees and hears. As a matter of fact, before we act out a thought, God knows what we will do before we think about doing it. God knew we would give in to sin, that is why he sent Jesus to die for us.
Brothers and sisters, I am warning you, you cannot hide anything from God. So, do not think you are getting away with anything because God sees you. Some people have gotten so comfortable living in sin that you think is OK. The bible says in Ecclesiastes 8:11: “Because God does not punish sinners instantly, people feel it is safe to do wrong.”
The devil wants you to believe you can live any way you like and still have eternal life with Christ. That is not true. Stop listening to the devil. His goal is to destroy you because he wants your soul in hell with him living in eternal damnation. We all should listen to the holy spirit; he will take us down the right road. The spirit of God will take us off the road of destruction and get us on the path to everlasting life, but it’s up to you to ask him. We all have the ability to choose between right and wrong, but we need God to help us in our decision making.
You see, Jesus loves you and wants you in heaven with him. He does not want you separated from him. However, some will choose to be lost. Jesus did his part when he died on the cross for our sins. Now, it is time for you to do your part. Repent of your sins, ask Jesus in your heart and make him your Lord and savior. There is coming a day where you will wish you made Jesus your Lord and savior. Stop putting him off.
