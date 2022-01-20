I give honor to God who is the father, who is the son, Jesus manifested in flesh and the holy spirit who is our comforter. I love him so much. There is nothing I can do without him. God is everything to me.
He is all I need to operate in my daily life on earth. I cannot breathe without him, I cannot move without him, I cannot think without him. I need God to function in my life each day. There are times I have tried to do things on my own, but the bottom line is I can’t do anything without God. We all need Jesus to help us. The bible states that we have not because we ask not.
God will help us, but we must ask him for help. I remember going through my alcohol and drug addiction. It was difficult for me to stop. I drank and did drugs night and day; I couldn’t stop for anything. The more I drank and got high, the better it tasted. I found out the more I drank and did drugs the closer it brought me to the devil.
Brothers and sisters, he had me wrapped around his finger. I was a soldier for him. I would do whatever he commanded me to do. Then, one day I got fed up with my drinking and smoking dope. I got tired of going in and out of jail every time I looked up. I got tired of having to move my family around each time rent was due, because I used the rent money for drugs and alcohol. I got tired of taking the food from the mouths of my family because I needed a drink and some drugs. I got tired of getting paid every Friday and the first thing I did was headed to the liquor store. I know someone is in the same position I use to be in.
Yes, someone is going through the exact same thing. I asked Jesus to remove the drugs and alcohol from me, and just like that, the taste for it left. Yes brothers and sisters, He did it just like that. Now I can’t stand the smell of alcohol or drugs. I thank Jesus for taking it away from me; now I am no longer bound to drugs and alcohol. I do not mind telling my testimony to people because it may help someone. I don’t mind telling it openly in my writings. I am not ashamed of it because it is my past.
Yes, Jesus did it for me and he can do the same for you. In closing, Jesus was all I needed to stop drinking and doing drugs. I thank him because he gave me the strength and power to walk out his steps of deliverance. Don’t misunderstand me, the 10-step program is great and very much needed, but God took me down a different path of deliverance. When I called out to him for help he gave me total and complete freedom from my addiction. If you are going through what I went through try God for yourself, he will not fail you. You do have to be honest when you ask him to take it away. He knows if you are serious or not. Believe me, if you are tired of it like I was, ask him for help.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.