Hello everyone. Happy Resurrection Sunday to all. God, the creator of the heavens, the earth and everything in them is our father and he loves us with and everlasting love.
He made us from the dust of the ground and because of his love for us he thought we were worth saving. I am telling you; God is so good. God continues to love us even when we turn our backs on him, it doesn’t change the way he feels about us.
Although some are living in sin and refuse to change God continues to love. He hates the sin; however, he loves the sinner. I say he is good because one day he sent his son, Jesus, from heaven to Earth to die for our sins.
Jesus not only came to save us, but he also made a way for us to spend eternity in heaven if we choose to go. I tell you, we serve an awesome, powerful, and mighty God. He loves us so much that he sent us help to get back in fellowship with him when we go astray. Listen, we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. For those of you that don’t know it we have all fallen short in some area of our lives. The good thing about it is we don’t have to stay down.
Jesus died and was buried in a grave but on the third day he rose with all power and gave us access to the same power he possesses. Brothers and sisters, God's not dead, he is still alive. He is sitting at the right hand of God waiting for that great day when he will return to take us back to spend heaven with him. So, brothers and sisters, stop running from Jesus and start running to him.
He is the only one who can save you, he is your access to heaven. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to spend eternity with Christ. Stop rejecting the love of God. God loves you, and Jesus will save you if you let him. Don’t turn him away.
So it is, it is so.
