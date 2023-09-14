Hello everyone, I thank God for sending his son Jesus to die on our behalf. John 3:16-18 states: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” John 15:13-14 tells us: “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. You are my friends if you do what I command.” 1 John 4:7-10 says: “Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love. This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.”
We all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. Jesus took care of our shortcomings when he allowed them to take his life on the cross. While we were in our sins, Jesus died for us. Yes, he laid his life down for us. I thank Jesus for giving his life, so we can have life eternal. We all should thank God for giving his son for us. I thank Jesus for bringing me out of the mess I was in. He took me off the road of destruction and put me on the road that leads to everlasting life with him. The road of destruction was not made for us. It was made for the devil and his angels. So, get off the road of destruction and get on the road to everlasting life. Stop allowing the devil to lead you down destruction road, and follow Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.