Hello, everyone. If you didn’t know it, God loves us.
On the Fourth of July, God woke me at 1:30 a.m. and told me to tell those that never gave their life to Jesus to do it today. What he means by that is to ask Jesus to come into their hearts.
Admit you are a sinner, and you need Jesus to save you. You must believe Jesus got up out of the grave with all power in his hands, and believe he is the Son of God. Soon, he is going to come back again.
Brothers and sisters, God does things for a reason. He knows who belongs to him and who doesn’t. He knows who is going to be left behind and who is going to go back to heaven with Jesus. There will be some who will try to get to heaven on their own, but they must understand that Jesus is the way to heaven. God is using me to warn those who are not ready and asking them to get ready. God does not want any of us left behind.
You might be saying, “I have done this and that… will God forgive me?” or you may be saying “I’m still living in sin, can I go back with Jesus?” Listen everyone, Jesus already paid the price for our sins when he died on that Roman cross. Yes, you can go back with him. All you must do is repent of your sins and ask him to forgive you.
When you ask for forgiveness, mean it from your heart. Don’t play around with God because he knows if you are lying or playing around with him. He knows if you are going to continue living in your sins. In other words, Jehovah God knows everyone and all things. Jesus came into this world to save sinners.
I, Marcus Chandler, was a sinner and only Jesus could save me. He can save you and forgive you as well. I know I am always talking about Jesus saving us, but we must understand Jesus loves us and wants to save us. I hope I am not offending anyone by talking about Jesus, but Jesus is our only hope to heaven. I ask you to give your life to Jesus. Make him your Lord and Savior today. Never forget, I love you, but God loves you more.
So it is, it is so.
