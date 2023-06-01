Good morning brothers and sisters. God loves each of us and he wants us in Heaven with him. John 3:16 reads, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes on him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
God’s love provides a way for us to get to Heaven through his son, Jesus Christ. You see, when Adam and Eve sinned in the Garden of Eden, it opened the door for sin to enter into the world. The world we are living in is so full of sin and the only way to be free from it is through Jesus Christ. Yes, brothers and sisters, someone had to die for our sins and that someone was Jesus. He came from Heaven to Earth to free us from the bondage of sin.
Romans 3:23-24 states, “For everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard. Yet God, in his grace, freely makes us right in his sight. He did this through Christ Jesus when he freed us from the penalty for our sins.”
We all have done things that God does not approve of, but we do not have to continue doing wrong. We can turn to Jesus because he is the way. John 14:6 tells us, “Jesus told him, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one can come to the father except through me.”
Jesus is the only way to be free from sin. He is also the only way to Heaven. We all must go through Jesus if we want to get in. It is believed by some that there are other ways to Heaven outside of Jesus. However, that is not so. The devil will have you to believe that so he can keep you bound. Do not believe the lies of the devil. He was kicked out of Heaven because of his pride, and he would love for us to join him in Hell.
Jesus is the only way to Heaven, so do not believe the lie. He died for us to spend eternity with him. He is the door to Heaven, and no one can gain access to enter without the approval of Jesus. Acts 2:21 says, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord Jesus shall be saved.” So, if you want to be saved, call on Jesus as only he can save you.
I do not know how you are living or for whom you are living. I do know you cannot serve two masters. You can only serve one or the other – Jesus or the devil. I am not ashamed to let the world know; Jesus is my lord and savior. I will be spending eternity in Heaven with him. God knows about each of us and the lifestyles we live. He knows if we are living for him or the devil. He knows all of our sins, no matter how great or small. He wants us to turn away from our sins, so we do not spend eternity in Hell. God has given us all numerous chances to turn from sin by extending his grace to us. Take advantage of the grace of God by giving your life to Jesus while you still can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.