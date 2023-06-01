Good morning brothers and sisters. God loves each of us and he wants us in Heaven with him. John 3:16 reads, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes on him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

God’s love provides a way for us to get to Heaven through his son, Jesus Christ. You see, when Adam and Eve sinned in the Garden of Eden, it opened the door for sin to enter into the world. The world we are living in is so full of sin and the only way to be free from it is through Jesus Christ. Yes, brothers and sisters, someone had to die for our sins and that someone was Jesus. He came from Heaven to Earth to free us from the bondage of sin.

