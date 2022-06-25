‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” is a comedy directed by Sophie Hyde and written by Katy Brand starring Emma Thompson as Nancy Stokes, a retired schoolteacher who has never had good sex. After her husband dies, she’s left feeling alone and wondering what that’s like but she has a plan that involves an anonymous hotel room and a young sex worker who calls himself Leo Grande (played by Daryl McCormack).
Emma Thompson has had a very impressive career in her 40 years of acting. From “Sense and Sensibility” to “Howard’s End,” Emma Thompson has cemented herself throughout the years as an absolute icon in the acting world, but “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” is, I think, her best work yet. It’s been 26 years since Thompson has received an Oscar nomination and she’s overdo for another one. I think she 100 percent deserves one for this performance, but unfortunately she won’t be able to receive it.
After the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival back in January, the film was bought by Searchlight Pictures and has now been seemingly just dumped on Hulu which makes it ineligible for an Oscar nomination due to not playing in theaters. She could receive an Emmy nomination in the Made for Television Movie category, but she really deserves the top-tier award for just how great she is in this film. It’s such a subtle and nuanced performance that has so many layers to it. She starts the film very defensive, with this sort of distain for her body because of her age, but as the walls come down throughout the film with the help of Leo Grande, we see those layers unravel and Thompson pulls it off so well.
This film is a really well done one-location, sex-positive comedy and one of the best examples of women empowerment, especially those women who are older and are starting to not feel appreciated in their bodies. Yes, on the surface this movie is about sex, but it’s so much more than that. It’s a movie about loving yourself and your body no matter what factors you have that society says otherwise about no matter if it’s your age or something else. That’s a message that goes beyond the idea that this is just a “sex movie.”
I’m a 23-year-old male, the complete opposite of Emma Thompson and her character, yet I still found a way to relate to this story and that’s due to how well Katy Brand’s screenplay is. Other than the last ten minutes of the film, this story takes place solely in one hotel room over the course of three different days. I’m personally a huge fan of one-location stories like “12 Angry Men,” “Rope,” and that one episode of Friends, but these type of film are difficult to make because to make them work, you have to structure it in a way to keep it interesting and the audience engaged. Brand does that so well with the topics she chooses to bring up. Beyond body positivity, there are conversations of religion, the legality of sex work and so much more that make things so interesting and engaging with the audience even if you don’t fully agree with what they’re talking about. Director Sophie Hyde is also responsible for how this one-location film is able to succeed and keep the audience interested along with the film’s camerawork and editing.
Daryl McCormack is also fantastic as Leo Grande and the fairly new actor (he’s only been acting since 2015) is able to hold is own against the acting legend leading the film with ease. His role is difficult to pull off because at first, he just seems like a cocky sex worker, but as the film goes along, there is so much more we learn about his character that makes him extremely likable and McCormack is able to do that transition really well. Him and Thompson have amazing chemistry together despite their age difference which this movie would not work at all if it wasn’t for that.
“Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” is extremely charming and hilarious with two top-notch performances and a great message that hold it all together. I 100 percent recommend people checking it out as it is currently streaming on Hulu.
