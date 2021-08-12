Readers, the Baroness of Greenbrier is deviating from “adventures of a cattle rancher” to another subject that bears some consideration. Therefore I would like for my readers to seriously think about this issue.
Money – we cannot function as a society if money were not involved in our lives each day. Either wondering what to do with too much, or worrying about the lack thereof. The list is endless of what money can do.
But have you ever considered that there is another “side of the coin” of the things money cannot do – and I’m sure that each of you could add to my list – if you seriously consider it.
Your humble Baroness lists a few of these.
Money cannot buy help, hope, salvation or peace with God.
It cannot buy a beautiful Arkansas sunset, the smell of a newborn baby, the sweetness of an elderly saint as she talks about her love of the lord.
It cannot give you a peaceful night’s sleep unaided by drugs.
It is worthless to buy true friends, opportunities, rest and restoration – or a committed heart to the lord – as well as control over the past or the future. It cannot change a stubborn or unrepentant heart, a grudge that refuses to be repented or released. It cannot buy a soul that continually says “I want to do it my way.”
Money will not change an unforgiving spirit – nor anyone who rejects God totally. Money will not heal a broken heart or the loss of a loved one in death.
However, the love of God and trust in him can do all these things and he can do them abundantly. Think about it.
