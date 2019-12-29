Any financial planner will tell you that running up credit card debt is a bad idea. Because some people ignore or are unaware of this advice, they are willing to accumulate this debt. Many people are lured into going into debt by the immediate benefits that debt allows. For a short period of time, the debt enables them to enjoy a lifestyle beyond what they can afford.
The cost of running up the debt is easy to ignore since it is born in the future and perhaps over a long time. A large portion of the debt burden occurs because the credit card companies charge their patrons interest on outstanding balances. In their monthly payments to the credit card companies, customers will start covering these interest charges, leaving them less money to support their lifestyles.
While running up credit card debt is a bad idea, taking on some debt is often a good idea. I think a good rule of thumb is for households to limit their debt obligations to mortgage payments and car payments. These are big expenses that most people could not make with upfront payments. Taking out loans allows them to make these purchases and to spread out their payments over a long period of time. I would argue that people should save for other purchases, such as furniture, and pay for these items with the money they have saved for this purpose. If they do not have the money saved, they cannot afford the purchase.
The federal government could learn something from the advice that I and many financial planners would give households about debt. In the third quarter of 2019, the federal government’s debt was $22.7 trillion. This is a mind-boggling big number. Most of us only encounter numbers measured in thousands of dollars. Salaries and housing prices are the largest numbers we typically deal with and for most of us, these numbers are measured in the thousands of dollars, not in millions, billions, and certainly not in trillions. In order to bring meaning to the government debt figure, it is useful to express it in terms of the debt the government owes per household. This transformation expresses the debt figure in a value range that has meaning to most of us. In 2019, the federal government’s debt per household was $176,696. To put this number in perspective, you can buy a nice house in Conway for $176,000.
Unfortunately, the federal government did not run up its debt to finance a big-ticket item, like citizens do when they buy houses. The government also did not run up its debt to pay for a short-term emergency, like it did when it ran up debt during World War II. Instead, the government ran up debt to pay for social services. This would be like a household running up debt to pay for normal living expenses. It is irresponsible, and we will suffer a lower standard of living because of all of the interest that we will have to pay on the debt. The country would benefit if Donald Trump and Congress took the advice a financial planner might give to a citizen and applied this advice to their management of the government’s finances.
Joe McGarrity is a professor of economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.