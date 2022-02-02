In an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said it’s time to think about COVID-19 differently – to play more chess and less checkers against the virus.
The chess-checkers analogy is mine, not his. Here’s part of what he said.
“We just peaked last week. We hope the omicron continues to go down. We believe that it will. And I do believe that we need to move from a pandemic status and mode of operation to more endemic where we’re normalizing taking it very seriously, preparing, but I think we need to move out of the panic mode. I think we need to handle this to make sure that we continue with our normal lives.”
That does not mean we’re “done with COVID,” but we’re hopefully moving to a new place now that the omicron surge in Arkansas has peaked. The official state caseload fell in Arkansas from 102,576 on Jan. 22 to 63,306 on Jan. 31. That’s still a lot of cases, but we are headed downhill.
The governor then described what should happen next to ensure more of that normality in light of the fact that another variant could always be coming. He said states and the federal government should continue to build the infrastructure for testing, and for producing drugs quickly, with states in charge of distribution.
“Let’s take advantage of this going down (meaning the current case numbers) to be better prepared around the corner,” he said.
To return to the checkers-chess analogy, checkers is a game of reaction. Your opponent moves to one square, and you move to another based on what’s available and what you need to block. At most you’re thinking a couple of moves ahead. Things go quickly.
We’ve had to react a lot with COVID – move to the open square – especially in the beginning, like when the governor shut down the schools the spring semester of 2020.
But now it’s time to play more chess, a game of planning and strategy where good players are thinking many moves ahead.
We have vaccines and drugs and a lot more knowledge. Most of us should have at least some immunity. And there’s a good chance we’re approaching a break in the action, where we have time to implement some things.
Hutchinson appeared alongside New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, who was equally thoughtful.
“We’re not going to manage this to zero,” Murphy said. “We have to learn how to live with this. Please, God, there’s not another significant wave. Every time you think you’ve got this thing figured it out, it humbles you.”
The two were appearing on Meet the Press because Hutchinson chairs the National Governors Association, while Murphy is vice chairman. Thirty-nine governors were meeting in Washington, D.C. Sitting side by side, the two acknowledged they have differences but seemed ready to work through them – or when necessary, past them.
Hutchinson’s NGA chairmanship makes him a national leader. He appears often on news programs even though he doesn’t say inflammatory things. With a year left but only a fiscal legislative session in front of him, expect him to make more of those appearances.
The virus has been his primary concern these past two years. Critics from one side might say he has not done enough to combat it. Critics from the other side might say he’s done too much.
Regardless of what those critics might say, he has managed this incredibly difficult situation in a thoughtful, balanced, statesmanlike way. To borrow from the poet Rudyard Kipling, he has kept his head about him.
Now he’s talking about using this anticipated slowdown to act proactively rather than merely react in a crisis. Significantly, he did it while sitting next to a member of the other party where the two emphasized shared solutions instead of exaggerating their differences for political gain.
“Leadership needs to set (an) example,” he said. “Phil and I, we fight in the partisan trenches in elections. We feel strongly about our respective parties. But once you get elected, you serve all the people, and you’ve got to find common ground to address the problems of America and our states.”
Those are the kinds of things a responsible state chief executive does. It’s nice having one of those.
I hope the next governor is taking note, and preparing to do the same.
