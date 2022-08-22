I’d like to talk about a recent partnership with the state of Oklahoma. On Wednesday, I joined Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus to sign a Memorandum of Understanding stating that we are working together to make the Arkansas-Oklahoma corridor a center of excellence in advanced mobility. This includes autonomous vehicles, drone deliveries, and electric vehicles.

Arkansas and Oklahoma already lead the nation in advanced mobility, so joining our two sandboxes of innovation together will bolster our competitiveness for the future.

