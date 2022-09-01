“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
– Helen Keller
Aug. 28 was an amazing day for the life of many in the community in which I am to speak to you about. In fact, I’ll say, in the near future, you may see many different people wearing a lavender colored T-shirt with the very words of our title today printed at the top Grace 2 Grace.
Two community of believers came together as one for a morning of fellowship, worship, and food. Grace United Methodist Church and Grace Presbyterian Church, shared the day together doing all of what I mentioned to you above.
Our quote, alone we can do so little; together we can do so much, has never rang more true than what I witnessed in person yesterday morning. You see, I am a Lay Pastor at Grace Presbyterian Church, and while I could before yesterday say, sure I know some of the people who attend Grace Methodist Church (across the street from our church, both on Hogan Lane in town), what I could not say to you until now, is the depth in which I saw two communities of faith come together and share in a beautiful time of fellowship, worship and food.
What began as I suspect a single idea, transformed into strangers becoming friends, folks, putting up tents together, tables, and chairs, singing and worshiping and lifting up the love we have for God all together and doing so while sitting in lawn chairs, or on the tailgates of our trucks in the parking lot of Grace Methodist Church. It was such a beautiful time of fellowship with each other.
As I pen these words to you today, I think of the kindness that everyone showed the other. The willingness to walk up and say, hello, my name is so and so. We had the joy of hearing not from one but from both of the pastors at these churches. Ironically, while standing in line to get my hamburger one of the members of Grace Methodist, said, oh your pastor seems like such an amazing man. The irony behind this is that I was thinking the exact same thing about their pastor, Pastor Herschel Richardson.
Personally I had never met Pastor Richardson before, and yet today I would consider him a friend, A man in which I could walk in and talk to as if I had known him for years. It is simply ever so amazing how God’s people connect with each other, especially when we are focused on celebrating the gift that God has given us, called grace.
I want to end by sharing a story with you that Pastor Richardson told to explain grace, but I’ll not do so before saying to you that grace isn’t for the elite of society, the affluent of society, the educated of society, the successful or prominent of society, no friends, God’s grace is for all of us, it’s for you, it’s for me, it’s for everyone who confesses with their heart and soul that Jesus Christ is the son of God and that he died for our sins (yours and mine) and that our trusting and having faith in him, allows us to receive the most amazing gift that is totally free, called grace.
Now for the story: one day there was a man who wished to go on a cruise, he knew it would be expensive to do this, but he saved, and saved and saved, until one day he had amassed enough money to buy the cruise. Oh, how excited he was to be able to take such a trip, but he realized he had one small problem (or big to him), and that is he had spent all of his money on the cruise and sadly had no money for food while on the ship. So he devised a plan whereby he would make enough peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to last him for the time he was on the ship. So, after a few days on the ship, he had really become tired of eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, he was on deck and saw a man carrying a tray full of luxurious foods, foods he so wished he could have, so he stopped the man and asked, him, Sir can you tell me how much this tray of food costs?
The man with a bewildered look on his face, gazed at the man and said, sir, this food is all free. Your price of the cruise included everything on board, so in a sense your ticket paid for it all.
Friends, are we sometimes in our lives like the man who was making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Do we feel that God’s grace in our lives is simply too good to be true? Well, the good news then and now is that HIS blood paid in full the price of eternity for you. It’s all free to us because of the price he paid. Live today and every day realizing that Grace, the unmerited free gift we have from Christ sacrifice, brings to the table for us all of the “smorgasbord” of delicacies that life has to offer.
If we try to add anything to grace, guess what is no longer becomes – grace.
Believe the good news in Jesus Christ you are given the fullness of eternal life if you will but only trust and believe in Him.
Here’s wishing you many trips to table of free food so to speak in your life. And remember, alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much. Grace 2 Grace, it was yesterday so amazing, and my friends, it is truly amazing everyday.
Until next week, Joe.
