It’s greening up, spring must be on its way.
Gee, he must be really green at this job!
Do you like green eggs and ham?
See those little green shoots coming up?
What’s behind the green door?
He’s green as a gourd.
Smoking his wrapped cigarette turned him green
And green apples – ate too many – gave him a stomach ache.
The doctor pulled him green.
Spring shouts green in its plants and bushes.
If you have enough ‘green’ you can pay your bills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.