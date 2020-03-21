My husband’s parents raised eight children in a green house;
Not to be confused with a greenhouse, for raising plants.
A green house can be for raising a family and a greenhouse can be for raising plants.
For years I lived a across from the green house and greenhouses.
Although I’m mostly Irish, I didn’t inherit a green thumb;
Maybe just a sore one from helping build one of the greenhouses.
After a half century, of all that green, I moved ... to Greenbrier.
I suppose I am destined to be around green.
