Isn’t grief like a thunderstorm? There are those times the thunder rumbles until you stop your ears, and you are sure it’ll send everything else crashing in a split second. You have no vision of life with clear blue skies, and what was once a haven of rest and dreams is only blackness with dark tornado clouds as far as you can see. When lightning strikes, there are only more dark rolling clouds that give you glimpses of the sky beyond.

You’d think pulling the shades would lessen the roar of the clapping thunder. Just like grief, there is no escape; there is no way around it. Finally, in one last attempt, you tell yourself it isn’t so bad a storm after all. How soothing … until there is another giant crash sending you from your perch on the couch. At last, landing on a helpless heap, you cry out to God, who allowed it to storm in the first place.

