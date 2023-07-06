No child of God should want to become stagnant in their Christian faith. Quite the opposite, every born-again believer should want to actively pursue both an authentic and passionate relationship with Jesus. Therefore, I want to discuss three things you can do to help grow in your Christian faith.
First, we can make our daily devotions a priority. Our daily devotion should consist of prayer and reading of God’s word. Prayer is how we talk to God and reading the scripture is the most common way God talks to us. Together they will help us be more like God and less like the world around us. This is why the Bible says in Psalm 119:105: “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” Prayerfully reading God’s word will always help us to grow in our Christian faith.
Second, we can commit to being part of a local church. Yes, our relationship with God is personal but it was never intended to be private. God wants you and I to be an active part of the broader Christian community known as the local church. In fact, Hebrews 10:25 says it in this manner: “not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another – and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” The local church is essential to growing our Christian faith.
Third, we can find specific ways to serve others. We are called to be the hands of feet of Jesus. In other words, we are to serve others as Christ did. Serving our fellow man can take on many forms: from manual labor, to giving of time, talents, treasures and other resources. The Bible said it best in Hebrews 13:16, “Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.” Serving our fellow man has always been a prime way to grow your Christian faith.
No child of God should settle for a stagnant Christian faith. On the contrary, we should make our daily devotions a priority, we should commit to being part of a local church, and we should look for specific ways to serve others. These three common spiritual disciplines will help us to continue to grow in our Christian faith as we continue to serve the God of our salvation. I leave you today with Hebrews 6:1 New Living Translations, “So let us stop going over the basic teaching about Christ again and again. Let us go on instead and become mature in our understanding. Surely, we don’t need to start again with the fundamental importance of repenting from evil deeds and placing our faith in God.”
