‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is the final film in the trilogy and yet another addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) one again written and directed by James Gunn. When something happens to one of the members of the Guardians that threatens their life, the team must work together once more as they travel across the universe in order to save their friend.
The Guardians of the Galaxy is a fan-favorite section of the MCU where many fans consider it their favorite films and characters in the entire cinematic universe. I, however, have never really been a huge fan of either the characters or the previous two films in this corner of the franchise. Neither of the previous two Guardians films have connected with me on the level that it has with most fans. This, along with the recent poor track record that Marvel has had in recent years, made me very cautious and nervous before going in to watching this third installment.
But I was blown away with how genuinely good this movie is. It’s such a huge leap in quality from the most recent MCU film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which I personally consider one of the worst films in the entire universe, that it nearly gave me whiplash. It’s becoming increasingly obvious when Marvel lets a director actually direct a movie the way movies are meant to be made and thank goodness they let James Gunn direct because it’s so refreshing. Going from the most lifeless and blandly directed film in the MCU to this beautifully made epic makes me almost start to question if they’re even from the same studio. Gunn injects so much style, energy and just genuine love for each and every character, frame and moment throughout the entire movie.
Like I said, I really had no invested, deep connection with these characters, especially when compared to other characters in the MCU, so theoretically a film all about celebrating each of these members of the Guardians shouldn’t work that well for me, but it does. I found myself tearing up multiple times throughout the movie and by the end, the movie left me an emotional wreck. So if this movie can do that to me, I can’t even imagine what it would do to people who actually cared about these characters prior to this final installment.
This movie really is a celebration of each character and you can really feel how much love Gunn, the actors and everyone else involved have for them. Each of the members of the Guardians from Quill to Mantis to Groot and more get their moment to shine and prove their purpose for being a part of this team. It’s also refreshing seeing every single member of the Guardians, even some side characters, get some actual character development and grow throughout the two and a half hour runtime. You don’t see that too often in these movies anymore, especially on the level showcased here.
As much as the first two movies have had a huge focus on Quill, the focus here moves more in the direction of Rocket Raccoon. This is still Quill’s movie, but it’s also kind of Rocket’s movie as well. A lot of the runtime is dedicated to Rocket’s backstory and how he became the savvy, trash mouthed talking raccoon everyone loves today. With this, Bradley Cooper, who voices Rocket, delivers such an incredible voice performance for the character that it goes up there with some of the best voice work ever put to screen. Sure, a lot of the credit does go to the motion capture work on the character, but Cooper’s performance with Rocket’s voice is undeniably flawless.
The entire movie in general has some really solid voice work. Of course there are a lot of fun moments, and even surprises, with Vin Diesel’s Groot, but new cast members get to shine vocally as well. Maria Bakalova (“Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) is so much fun and hilarious as Cosmo the dog. We saw a bit of her in in the Disney+ Guardians Holiday Special, but there’s much more to her in this film. Linda Cardellini voices a friend of Rocket’s and has so much softness and sweetness in her voice that you can’t help but fall in love with the character instantly.
This movie also features some of the best CGI and visuals in the entire universe. A lot of the more recent MCU films released over the past couple years had some very poor visual effects and a lot of them looked very brown and dull, but there is so much fun color in this installment. Nearly every single frame has visual effects in it, if not some incredible production design and makeup work, but it all looks so well realized and actually finished. Gunn and the visual effects team brought space and the different sections of the universe to life.
The third Guardians film is almost perfect, but it isn’t without a couple of flaws unfortunately. This film is two and a half hours long and I did unfortunately feel that long runtime, especially during the third act. I think the third act goes on far longer than it needs to and there are multiple scenes, moments and even characters I think could’ve been cut to help with this long runtime and choppy pacing. Adam Warlock for example is one character I think I would’ve cut. Will Poulter is perfectly fine in the role, but his character was kind of a disappointment. There was so much build up from the end credit scene of the second Guardians film six years ago, but he ended up being kind of useless and feels like it’s just a way to introduce the popular character from the comics into this universe. If they completely removed the character, I don’t think much changes.
In a franchise that seems to lack any kind of finality most of the time, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” offers a proper send off to the universe’s most fan favorite characters and a conclusion that is sure to satisfy most fans. If you’re a fan of these character, the MCU or superhero films in general, you need to check this out. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is currently in theaters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.