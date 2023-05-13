‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is the final film in the trilogy and yet another addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) one again written and directed by James Gunn. When something happens to one of the members of the Guardians that threatens their life, the team must work together once more as they travel across the universe in order to save their friend.

The Guardians of the Galaxy is a fan-favorite section of the MCU where many fans consider it their favorite films and characters in the entire cinematic universe. I, however, have never really been a huge fan of either the characters or the previous two films in this corner of the franchise. Neither of the previous two Guardians films have connected with me on the level that it has with most fans. This, along with the recent poor track record that Marvel has had in recent years, made me very cautious and nervous before going in to watching this third installment.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.