Hello everyone!
I am a firm believer that our quality of life is directly influenced by the quality of our daily decisions. In fact, I often say that our destiny in life is determined by our daily decisions. As a result, whether we are making decisions about our family, career, education, health, or spiritual life, we need a solid plan to help us think through the decision-making process. Here are three basic guiding principles to help us make better decisions in life.
The first guiding principle to better decision making is asking God for direction. The Bible makes it plan in Proverbs 3:6, “In all thy way acknowledge Him, and He will direct they paths.” So, before we make any significant decision in our life, we should ask ourselves, what would make God happy in this situation? We should diligently pray and search the scriptures to make sure we are doing things His way. For I am a living witness that things always go better when we ask God for His guidance before we make a decision.
The second guiding principle to better decision making is doing our research. In the early stages of trying to come to a decision, gathering vital information is critical. We must be tenacious in our pursuit of supporting facts, new ideas, and creative concepts. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 18:15, “The heart of the discerning acquires knowledge, for the ears of the wise seek it out.” Here King Solomon, the wisest man who ever lived, encourages us to be open to new information and better ways of doing things. We always make better decisions when we are willing to stretch our faith and think outside the box.
The third guiding principle to better decision making is seeking sound advice from those who are knowledgeable about the subject matter. A good advisor should push you to expand your alternatives and help you to evaluate your choices. I like the way King Solomon says it in Proverbs 15:22, “Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.” King Solomon reinforces that it is good to ask more than one person for advice. You should take the time to seek out what your collective community of knowledgeable advisors have to say about an issue.
Yes, I am a firm believer that our quality of life is directly influenced by the quality of our daily decisions. Therefore, we should always ask God for direction, do our research, and seek sound advice from those who are knowledgeable about the subject matter. These are three great guiding principles for making better decisions. I leave you today with one final word from King Solomon found in Proverbs 28:26, “Those who trust in themselves are fools, but those who walk in wisdom are kept safe.”
Blessings!!!
