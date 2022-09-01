There is one thing for sure: some people will disagree with what I am going to say in this column. In view of the violence and bloodshed in our country, and especially the tragedy of school shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas, many Americans would like to confiscate all guns and take them off the streets. I do not agree with that and think that guns are getting a bad rap. But please hear me out.

First, there are more than 400 million guns in our nation, with more than 98 percent of them being in the hands of the civilian population. I believe it would be impossible to confiscate them all, especially in the criminal element. However, there are two things I would highly recommend. First, I would ban all assault weapons. It is just a fact that no private citizen has a need for an assault weapon, and they should only be in the hands of the police and the military. Next, I would have the legal age for anyone to purchase a gun to be 21 years of age and then only after a thorough background check, one that is extensive and has some teeth in it.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

