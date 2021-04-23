Hello everyone!
Today, I want to talk about the habits of highly impactful people. A habit, in my opinion, is simply an established pattern of behavior. Our personal habits consist of our day-to-day routines and rituals. It is my belief that the following three habits of highly impactful people are critical for longevity and personal success.
The first habit of highly impactful people is they live by their commitments, not mood swings! Our feelings often lie to us, therefore highly impactful people refuse to allow their emotions to control their daily decision and/or behavior. I like the way Jeremiah 17:9 explains it, “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?” In other words, our feelings are fickle and if we allow them, they will manipulate us into doing things that are detrimental to our personal success. Highly impactful people never make a decision based solely on what feels right. Instead, they study the scripture, pray, and seek wise council from those who are knowledgeable of the subject matter.
The second habit of highly impactful people is they make managing their money well a priority! The first principle of managing our money well is to trust God, not our riches. In doing so, we activate our faith through giving God the first ten percent of our increase. The second principle of managing our money well is living within our means. Highly impactful people budget their income to prevent themselves from taking on a lot of unnecessary debt. Drowning in debt is not the lifestyle of highly impactful people. The third principle of managing our money well is saving something for a rainy day, because we never know when an unexpected expense will rear its ugly head. I love the way Deuteronomy 8:18 puts it, “But remember the LORD your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produced wealth …” God gives us the tools, opportunities, and strength to create wealth. It is up to us to use them wisely.
The third habit of highly impactful people is they take care of their physical body! Ephesians 5:29 states, “After all, no one ever hated their own body, but they feed and care for their body, just as Christ does the church.” Highly impactful people believe in paying attention to their personal eating habits and they also regard regular exercise as a top priority. Highly impactful people know that it takes energy to accomplish daily task. And they are determined to give their body the fuel it needs to perform at an optimum level.
Yes, highly impactful people use the following three daily habits as part of their day-to-day routines and rituals. They make it a personal habit to live by commitments, not moods swings, they make managing their money a priority, and they believe in taking care of their physical body. I leave you today with the words of Paul found in 1 Corinthians 11:1, “… Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ.”
Blessings!!!
