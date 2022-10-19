‘Halloween Ends” is the final installment in the new Halloween trilogy once again written and directed by David Gordon Green. Taking place four years after the events of “Halloween (2018)” and “Halloween Kills”, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life, but when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.
This new Halloween trilogy has been a tricky rollercoaster. Both the 2018 “Halloween” and “Halloween Kills” from last year were a bit divisive (the 2018 one being less so). I liked the 2018 “Halloween,” but “Halloween Kills” was an installment that I did not care for at all. It was an installment that felt like nothing but set-up for the final film in the trilogy and it makes itself even worse by the fact that you could easily skip “Kills,” aside from like maybe the final minute of the film, and go directly from the 2018 film to this one without any confusion. “Ends” feels completely detached from the other two movies in this trilogy, both in plot and tone, and it is undoubtedly the most ambitious and brave of the this universe of Halloween movies. None of these are a bad thing, in fact I fully respect the film for going in the direction it does, but the final product, I don’t think, fully comes together to make the ambition a complete success.
The final act is actually pretty great and I ends on a pretty great note in my opinion. It’s a good and satisfying enough conclusion for who are essentially the three main characters of this movie: Laurie, Michael, and Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson, whose story we have been following throughout the entire trilogy. About 95 percent of the kills in this movie happen in this final act so they have shoved all their ideas into this final showdown between “The Shape” and Laurie Strode, 44 years in the making.
The first two acts, when I look back, are where the film really falls apart. Here, there are barely any scenes of horror and it basically just becomes a drama film set in the Halloween universe during these moments. It’s like the polar opposite of “Kills” where “Kills” was none stop killing after killing where it started to just become numbing and here, I kept waiting for some good kills to actually happen. It also becomes sort of an anthology film where you have one story following Laurie and another following a new character named Corey Cunningham (played by Rohan Campbell, “The Hardy Boys”). I don’t think these two stories fully come together as cohesively as the film would’ve liked it to have in the end.
What I will say about these first two acts is that they are extremely character driven and make “Ends” by far the most character-driven Halloween film to date, and honestly one of the most character-driven slashers to date as well, which is refreshing to see. Not only do we get a little bit more of a look into Laurie and Allyson and how Michael’s reign of terror has impacted their individual lives, we also get a look into how it has impacted the citizens of Haddonfield. This shared trauma is very interesting to see and how it has manifested itself into how the citizens actually view the story is compelling and I wish we would’ve gotten more of that besides just one interaction outside of a grocery store.
If “Halloween (2018)” is about generational trauma and “Kills” is about mob mentality, then “Halloween Ends” is about collective, or community, trauma. Everyone in Haddonfield has been impacted by Michael Myers in some way. Some lost family members, some were injured themselves by the knife-wilding, mask-wearing serial killer and some are just forever scared for their lives that he’s going to come back again. This movie has some interesting themes that it explores and has a lot of interesting ideas it throws out there, I just wish it would’ve all came together a bit better.
Despite it having some good themes and character-driven moments, most Halloween fans are just here to see Michael Myers hack a bunch of innocent Haddonfield civilians up with his knife and I’m here to say that when it comes to this movie … that doesn’t really happen. Michael doesn’t really kill a lot of people in this movie, especially compared to any other Halloween movie before this. When he does kill, a lot of the kills are weak. There are some good ones like one involving fire and one with a tongue, but other than that, none of the kills are very memorable in what’s supposed to be the epic final installment of the franchise. There’s also huge lack of tension throughout the entire movie. It was never really thrilling like a good slasher should be and I never found myself on the edge of my seat.
This is going to be divisive and that’s intentional. No one is going to feel the same way walking out of the movie and the filmmakers wanted it to be this way. They took a risk and for some that will pay off for a satisfying conclusion to this trilogy, some will be left unfulfilled, wishing the film took a different direction than it did, and others, like myself, will be kind of in the middle, seeing both the positives and flaws that this ending has to offer. “Halloween Ends” is currently in theaters and streaming on Peacock Premium.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
