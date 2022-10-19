‘Halloween Ends” is the final installment in the new Halloween trilogy once again written and directed by David Gordon Green. Taking place four years after the events of “Halloween (2018)” and “Halloween Kills”, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life, but when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

This new Halloween trilogy has been a tricky rollercoaster. Both the 2018 “Halloween” and “Halloween Kills” from last year were a bit divisive (the 2018 one being less so). I liked the 2018 “Halloween,” but “Halloween Kills” was an installment that I did not care for at all. It was an installment that felt like nothing but set-up for the final film in the trilogy and it makes itself even worse by the fact that you could easily skip “Kills,” aside from like maybe the final minute of the film, and go directly from the 2018 film to this one without any confusion. “Ends” feels completely detached from the other two movies in this trilogy, both in plot and tone, and it is undoubtedly the most ambitious and brave of the this universe of Halloween movies. None of these are a bad thing, in fact I fully respect the film for going in the direction it does, but the final product, I don’t think, fully comes together to make the ambition a complete success.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.