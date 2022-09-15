No doubt you have heard the old saying “He is as happy as a fat pig in the sunshine.” The reason a pig can be happy, with his belly full and the sun shining, is that in all likelihood he does not know that he is going to wind up on someone’s dinner table in a few short months. As a human being, aren’t we glad that God has given us a mind that we can use to think, reason, and make choices? I know I am. Now, for the reason I have begun my column this way. The universal goal for human beings is to be happy. No one wants to fail and be miserable in life, at least not in the beginning.

Unfortunately, a very large number of people, maybe millions, wind up very unhappy and take their own life or just live in misery all the time. Hopefully today, I can shed a little light on this situation and offer some enlightened comments that will make life a whole lot better for people in this condition.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.