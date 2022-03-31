My son, it has been 19 years since I have seen your smiling face. Your mom and your sisters, Dione and Mona, miss you so much, and so do I.
Man, I am so glad you made Jesus your lord and savior at a young age. We did not know you would be going to be with the lord at such a young age. Your absence is like a missing piece to a puzzle. I know you are here in spirit and in my heart, but not seeing, talking to and touching you is difficult at times. It often makes me cry, but God wipes away the tears from my eyes.
I am so glad you believe Jesus rose from the grave with all power in his hands and is now sitting on the right hand of the father in heaven. Man, this world we are living in is so messed up. We really need Jesus to come back and take his people out of here. I am so glad you have already made it to heaven to be with Jesus and our saved loved ones. Tell my daddy, your grandpa, I love him, and I will see you all again one day.
Some don’t believe Jesus is the only way to heaven. They believe there are many avenues to get to heaven. Son, if they only knew how wrong they are; one day they will find out for themselves. I am so glad you knew Jesus was the only way. You not only believed He was the only way, but you lived it as well. Son, your death was hard on many people, especially the Chandler family, but we know we will see you again.
Those of us who confess Jesus as our lord and savior, believe his words, and live by them we will see both you and him again in eternity. Man, I am not judging anyone; however, there are some family members that do not live according to the way God wants us to. They live in a way that is pleasing in their own sight. So, there will be some family members you will not see in heaven, because they refuse to live the way God wants them to live.
Remember, God has given us all the opportunity to live for him. I hope and pray that they will surrender their lives and live for Jesus. I pray they will repent and stop living in sin, if not, there is no way they can get to heaven. For those who miss out on heaven they will have no one to blame but themselves. Jesus can save anyone if they let him. Son, I have to say goodbye again for now. I will see you later. Don’t forget to tell all our saved loved ones hello. It is so hard for me to write to you, but I know if I continue to live for Jesus I will see you again. I miss you. Have a blessed heavenly birthday.
So it is, it is so.
