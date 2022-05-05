First, God is good, Jesus is lord and savior, and the Holy Spirit is our helper. “I’ll always love my mother; she is my favorite girl. I’ll always love my mother; she brought me into this world (The Intruders).”
I want to wish all mothers Happy Mother’s Day. I’ve never written about mothers on Mother’s Day, so please bear with me. Every human being ever born was born through a woman, we call them mom or mother. Eve was the first mother. I thank God for Mothers. Your mother may not be here today. She may be locked in prison. She may be on drugs and alcohol. She may be in a nursing home or hospital. She may even be resting in the arms of Jesus.
However, wherever she may be, thank God for your mother because if it were not for her you would not be here today. God use mothers to bring us into this world. That’s right, the only way any of us could arrive in this world was through our mothers. Your mother carried you for eight or nine months, only a mother could do that. We should all thank God for our mothers no matter where they are. You see, he gave your mother a chance to give birth to you. Now some fathers may say, “I played a role in it also.”
That is true, but it is Mother’s Day, so it is all about mothers. I want to thank God for my wonderful mother, Mary Holiman. Some people refer to her as the “hat lady”, because she always wears beautiful hats, but we call her mother. God used her to transport nine of us into this world. You see our father went to be with the lord when we were still young. However, mom did not give up on us. With the help of the almighty God, she was able to raise us.
We made it through the hard times and the not so hard times. Now we are all grown and have children and grandchildren of our own. God has been so good to my mother and your mother as well. He is a good, good, good God. He is the God of life and not death. In closing, I want to wish my mother; my wife, Rhonda; and my daughters, Mona and Dione, a very Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you, Rhonda, for everything you have done for me. Enjoy your Mother’s Day. I love you all.
So it is, it is so.
