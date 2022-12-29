“You’re always one choice away from changing your life.”
– Mac Anderson
Well, here we go, off to 2023. It’s almost surreal for us to even speak in those terms isn’t it, I mean 2023.
A new year often is a time when folks think about new choices. I thought our quote today kind of hit the spot, don’t you think. You truly are always one choice away from changing your life.
What changes might you like to see in 2023 in your life? In past articles I have spoken in depth on what commitment looks like and how to best achieve one’s goals in their lives, so I won’t go back into depth in this week’s article.
But, I am curious, are you a new year’s resolution type person in your life? If so, how has this worked for you in the past (my email is joeepru@yahoo.com), have you seen success, or has it been a hit and miss kind of result? I”d personally like to hear from you and have included my email in the body of this article if you wish to respond. I may in fact share your stories with others, but unless stated in your email I would not include any names.
Personally, I am very much of the mindset of goals, not really a New Year’s resolution type of person, but a goal driven person for sure. Personally, in 2023, I hope (my goal) is to complete my second book, it will be a daily devotional book that will allow readers to read one devotion a day and at the end of a year, one would have read thru the entire bible. Please say a prayer for God’s hand on this endeavor if you so please.
I heard this quote in Sunday school a few weeks ago, and it went like this.
You will be successful in life at whatever you are truly “committed” to in life. This is ever so true because I believe commitment brings with it dedication and when one is dedicated and committed good things usually follow their endeavors.
I just pulled up this data for you to consider. In 2021 the top five new year’s resolutions were in order:
Doing more exercise or improving one’s fitness.
Lose weight.
Save money.
Improving my diet (written while I’m enjoying a tuna fish sandwich (HA).
Pursuing a new career ambition.
Do any of these make your list in your life? I bet some of them do as they are all very good things to resolve to do in your life.
I want to share a new one with you that maybe is on your list or not, but here goes: spend more time daily with God.
A few years ago me and five of my dear friends set out on a journey, not a literal journey involving steps, but a journey to spend more time in our lives together by reading God’s word. The six of us read one chapter a day for 1,189 days and completed the entire reading of God’s word. One chapter a day, what a way to learn about God and then to share this with other’s was ever so special. In the process of doing this I personally saw a transformation occur in the lives of the six of us. We committed to reading each day, texting to each other tidbits about what we read, and then shared that I suspect with others in our lives. Friends, you’re always only one choice away from changing your life.
My hopes and prayers for you this new year, is that no matter what you choose to change in your life, that you will find success, peace and happiness in the process. Along the way, find a way to impact someone else in your life and see how this changes them as well. Truly all the best to you.
Until next year, Joe.
