Write in your heart that every day is the best day of your life.
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
Our lives are ever so perilous, aren’t they? One day we can be moving along without a care in the world, and then the next day it seems as if everything comes unraveled at the seams. The best way I believe we can handle this in our lives in not only to take the advice given to us above by Emerson, but to also live more in the moment. Here’s another quote that I so could build an article out of, but I think it fits so well with our discussion today: Life is like a camera, focus on what is important. Capture the good times, develop from the negative, and if things don’t work out, take another shot.
What are you focusing on today in your life? Is it something of the past, or worries of the future? If so, do you see what you have just done, you have robbed yourself of the joy of living in the moment, by reflecting too much on the past or the future. Personally, I struggle sometimes with this very thing, more the reflecting on the past than the worries of the future. However, recognizing that this occurs at times in my life is helping me to stay in the moment and live each day to its fullest, making each one of them the best days of my life.
Think about what is special to you in your life and how you can focus on this more each day. Too many it may be their faith and this allows them to spend time daily with God allowing him to walk daily with them. To others it could be their family, and they I suspect will find joy in spending time with their family, loving each of them, and sharing the joys that come from bonding with their family. There are so many other aspects that we could discuss that enable us to live joyfully each and every day, for you, it is important for you to discover what is it that brings you happiness and joy and then spend time focusing on those items daily.
I realize that life happens and we have trials that come our way, but could you imagine a life without any such trials? How could we ever grow if we weren’t stretched from time to time in our lives. Just last week I shared with you a quote from the book I’m reading, called, Whisper, by Pastor Mark Batterson (please add this to your collection). Well, in future chapters he discussed how so often we tend to focus on the trials in our lives rather than the joys. It reminded me of when I was working, and dealing with clients daily. I could for example have five individuals tell me during the day thank you for helping them, and how wonderful our service had been, and then have one client upset and complaining about something and I’d leave the office thinking about the one and not the five. Not sure what part of our DNA makes us do this, but thankfully we grow from such events.
God so wants us to live our lives in the moment and he offers us such peace when we do so. One of my favorite verses is from Isaiah. You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you. 26:3. Kind of simple huh, if you want to have perfect peace keep your mind focused on God, and find yourself living in the moment, more and more.
I have shared with you all in prior articles that God so lives in the hearts of all of us and it’s not surprising that our quote today, highlights where to write our words, of course on our heart. Your heart is not only the organ of life for you, but it is so the pulse of all you do in your life.
May you today and everyday write in your heart that today is best day of your life and see how this impacts you when trials come your way. And may keep your mind focused on God and see the perfect peace he has planned for you.
Until next week. Have a great day.
