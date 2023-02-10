Graph

This graph, created with data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve, illustrates that the federal funds rate (depicted with a solid line) is still below the inflation rate (shown with a dashed line). The graph also makes clear that those rapid increases in the federal funds rate occurred when this rate was way below were it should have been.

Can the Federal Reserve orchestrate an increase in interest rates that is large enough to bring inflation back down to 2 percent but small enough to avoid throwing the economy into a recession? If history is any guide, no. The Fed is rarely successful in performing this delicate balancing act. But as Nobel Laureate Paul Samuelson noted, and I am paraphrasing here, hoping that the Fed can manipulate the interest rate to pull off the delicate balancing act I just described is like a second marriage – a triumph of hope over experience.

Two months ago, most pundits thought the Fed would cause a recession. They noted that for a period of time, the Fed was reducing the money supply so quickly that the federal funds rate was increasing by three quarters of a percentage point every six weeks. The federal funds rate, which I have mentioned in two of my previous three columns, is the interest rate banks charge each other for overnight loans. The dedicated reader of my columns may remember that when the Fed shrinks the money supply, the federal funds rate increases since, with less money available, banks can get away with charging higher rates. And conversely, when the Fed expands the money supply, the federal funds rate decreases since banks can only lend out their extra money by lowering rates.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

