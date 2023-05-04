As you can tell by the title, to produce this column I am going to need some help, since it’s obvious that I am not a mother. However, I am married to a terrific woman who is a mother, and I have asked her to help write this column for us. This is a very important topic, and my prayer is that you will read and heed very carefully what Janis has to say, especially since she is highly qualified.

I appreciate the vote of confidence from Jim, but maybe the title should be “Things my mother taught me.” You see, my mother could be classified as the Proverbs 31 woman of the Bible. Where do I begin? I was raised by wonderful Christian parents who both taught me many life lessons that helped me grow into adulthood as a responsible, likeable young lady. I was taught that, to have friends, you must be friendly, likeable, caring, courteous and kind hearted to everyone. Therefore, I was voted Girl Class Favorite by my Senior Class. I had rather not say what year it was. Ha!

