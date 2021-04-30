Hello everyone!
I am a firm believer that each of us need varying degrees of mentorship. Regardless of our age and stage in life, we all need someone to bounce ideas off them before we make a final decision. Godly mentors play the role of wise and trusted advisors for us. Today, I want to share three important characteristics of Godly mentors.
First, Godly mentors are there to coach you. The primary role of any good coach is to help develop your skill set, while bringing out the absolute best in you. Great coaches can both identify and bring out qualities in you that you may not have been able to reach on your own. I like the way King Solomon says it in Proverbs 9:9, “Instruct the wise and they will be wiser still; teach the righteous and they will add to their learning.” Good coaches help their players to become better. They inspire them to be the best that they can possibly become.
Secondly, Godly mentors are there to counsel you. Wise counsel is an important part of any good mentoring relationship. A Godly mentor will advise their mentee based on their expertise, education, and/or life experience. King Solomon encourages us in Proverbs 11:14, “For lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisers.” We all have a limited viewpoint. And oftentimes our point of view is distorted by our own personal bias and life experiences. To avoid partiality and being narrow minded in our decisions making, we all need trusted mentors who will help us to broaden our perspective.
Thirdly, Godly mentors are there to correct you. King Solomon states it in this manner in Proverbs 19:20, “Listen to advice and accept discipline, and at the end you will be counted among the wise.” Correction is an especially important part of mentorship. Do you have thick enough skin to take constructive criticism without getting an attitude? Are you mature enough to take correction without trying to justify your poor behavior or making excuses for what you did wrong? No one enjoys being corrected or told they were wrong. However, it will make us much better people in the long run.
Yes, we all need varying degrees of mentorship, regardless of our age and stage in life. Therefore, I encourage you to find Godly mentors that will coach, counsel, and correct you whenever needed. I want to leave you today with Proverbs 13:20, “Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm.”
Blessings!!!
