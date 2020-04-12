Only God knew when we hit 2020 that we would need His vision, wisdom, and clarity like never before. Whether sickness, unemployment, kids underfoot all day, or social distancing, nobody was prepared for the scenario we are facing today.
Many people are now in a fight for their lives, and some have lost that fight. It’s a battle against an unseen enemy – both medically and spiritually – trying to snuff the life out of us all. The frontline warriors are doctors and nurses, well-equipped to care for the sick, though not an epidemic of this magnitude. The second team of frontline warriors are people who pray, and our country needs a lot of prayer right now!
This has been hard on everybody, which is why it is important to remember a few things this Easter.
Most importantly, remember that “He has risen!”
When Adam and Eve fell into sin, shame entered their lives, so they hid, trying to cover their sin. Judas and Peter both felt deep shame the day Jesus was crucified. Judas felt the shame of his betrayal and killed himself. Peter felt the shame of his denial and ran away.
Shame still does that today; we try to cover our sin and hide from God. We feel condemned, and we think that’s from God, but it’s not! What Jesus did for you at Easter destroyed your shame, the cloud that has darkened your days for so long.
Jesus took all our sin, our pain, our sickness, and our shame to the Cross, and He left it there! He took death on Himself, but death could not keep Him in the grave. He rose in victory!
The enemy works hard to heap condemnation on us, trying to make us feel bad about who we are. But the Bible in Romans 8:1 says, “There is no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.” The Holy Spirit convicts us, not condemns us, inviting us to get up and keep going. He redirects us, getting us back on the path, following Him.
Remember to call His Name.
You can tell how close someone is to you by what they call you and how they act around you. Some people call me Rick, because that’s my name. Others call me Pastor Rick, Brother Rick, and even Reverend Rick on occasion. But four people call me Dad. These four I have hugged many times, and I have traveled with them and taken care of them.
The Bible says in Romans 8:15 that when you are adopted as God’s son or daughter, you can call Him “Abba Father”! That word, “Abba,” means “Dad.” You don’t have to be afraid to get close to Him.
When I visit my dad, I grab some fudge! He always has fudge around somewhere. I don’t beg him for fudge, acting like he’s not my dad. I just walk in with confidence, because I know I’m his son!
I know my dad loves me; I know he accepts me. Easter gives us the opportunity to have a close relationship with God like that, like a good, good father.
Remember that Easter’s victory is also for you.
The same power that raised Jesus from the dead can live inside of you. Maybe you have a dream that has died. Maybe your marriage, your career, your family relationships, your name, or your character has been defeated. Jesus will give you another chance. He is a great rebounder. He will post up strong to give you another shot.
Jesus said in Matthew 11, “Come to me all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest.” He wants you to give Him what you’ve been carrying, whatever it is. And in exchange, He will give you His rest, His peace! God always trades up.
If we declare with our words, believe in our hearts, repent and turn to Him, the Bible promises that we will be saved. Romans 10:11 says this, “Everyone who believes in Him will not be put to shame.”
What if one day you look back to this season and remember it as the one where you found Jesus?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.