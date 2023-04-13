On Sunday, all around the world people could be heard saying “he is risen, he is risen indeed.” The Easter celebration is the glorious story of Christianity celebrating the resurrection of the Messiah, Jesus Christ.

Christ’s resurrection is the greatest miracle God performs for his faithful followers. The Easter message is full of hope for all humanity. When you accept Christ as your personal savior, you too can be assured that you will have a resurrection story of your own.

