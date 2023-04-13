On Sunday, all around the world people could be heard saying “he is risen, he is risen indeed.” The Easter celebration is the glorious story of Christianity celebrating the resurrection of the Messiah, Jesus Christ.
Christ’s resurrection is the greatest miracle God performs for his faithful followers. The Easter message is full of hope for all humanity. When you accept Christ as your personal savior, you too can be assured that you will have a resurrection story of your own.
In our lives we have many choices to make but none are of more importance than where you will choose to spend eternity. Our beliefs in life affect our actions in life. For example, I believe in gravity, therefore I don’t jump off high places.
Well, I believe Jesus is the one and only son of God. He lived a life that was recorded by his disciples. A life that is full of messages about how we can better live our lives. He came not as an emperor but as a servant. Giving us an example of how we too should live a life of service and love toward each other.
Sadly, not everyone believes in Christ or even God for that matter. Our role as disciples of Christ is to share the gospel with others and to help them understand and see the peace that comes a relationship with Jesus. Christianity isn’t just a religion, it is a relationship with the son of God, one that will last not only for this lifetime but also all of eternity.
I’m reminded here of the children’s Sunday school poem: Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.
Friends, Jesus loves you, he died for you and sits at the right hand of God as a mediator for you with the father.
He is risen, he is risen indeed. May you accept Jesus as your personal savior and see how blessed your life is now and forever.
