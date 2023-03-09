There is one good thing about being “simple minded,” and that is it does not take much to make your day. I have this happen quite often, which probably confirms what you have suspected all along.

That reminds me of the fella who saw his friend “walk on water.” After he saw him do it for the second time, this fella said, “I can do that,” and his friend said, “go ahead.” The moment this fella stepped on the water, he sunk like a rock. With this series of events, this friend said to another man who was standing there, “You think we ought to tell him where the rocks are?” Well, just wanted to see if you are awake.

