There has to be a temptation sometimes – and particularly there must have been on Friday – to say, “That’s why I’m governor, and you’re not.” But Gov. Asa Hutchinson is more restrained than that.
Friday was the day Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, specifically praised Arkansas and Wyoming for their COVID-19 coronavirus response after speaking to those states’ governors.
“I just want to give a shout out to them,” he said. “They’re doing an extraordinary job. I was really pleasant(ly) – I wouldn’t say ‘surprised’ because I expect it of this country – but to hear what they’re doing and the commitment that they’re putting into making sure that we don’t have the kinds of situations that we’ve experienced unfortunately in other areas, this is very important.”
Hutchinson will probably keep Fauci’s comment in his back pocket, ready to pull out, whenever a reporter asks him why he has not issued a stay-at-home order like the loophole-filled ones issued in 43 other states.
The governor has been asked by state and national reporters for weeks about the state’s lack of a stay-at-home order. Numerous times he has explained the reasons Arkansas is taking a “targeted” approach, including the fact that what we’re doing appears to be working. As Hutchinson explained in his press conference April 9, the state’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate of 2.6 residents per 100,000 is lower than any other Southeastern Conference state, all of which have a stay-at-home order. Louisiana, home of hard-hit New Orleans, has a rate of 43.7. Mississippi’s is 13.8.
Hutchinson has also explained that a stay-at-home order would cost the state even more jobs than already have been lost, but even if one existed, 700,000 Arkansans would still go to work to provide essential services. Some of Arkansas’ current efforts are as tough as many stay-at-home-ordered states. Indeed, New York, the nation’s hardest hit state, has such an order but has yet to officially close public schools for the rest of this school year. Hutchinson did that here April 6. On CNN Sunday, the governor said the state is taking a “long-term approach.” After all, we could be dealing with this virus next year.
“You cannot lock down, you cannot shelter in place for six months,” he said. Hutchinson has exercised extraordinary powers over Arkansans’ lives in the past month. He and his administration have sent 479,000 public school students home. He’s put every barber and hair stylist out of business, creating a state full of shaggy-haired or self-butchered residents. His administration has closed restaurants, bars and gyms. He’s strongly discouraged the state’s churches from holding indoor services, and they have largely followed his direction, even on Easter.
But he has not “ordered” us to stay home because, at the moment, the data shows that it’s not necessary and would do more harm than good. Besides, would Arkansans comply at this point, given the relatively low numbers of infections?
It could be that his administration’s policies are the main reason Arkansas is doing so well. Or maybe it’s mostly because we’re a rural, spread out state. Some might say we’ve just been lucky or blessed, depending on how a person looks at things.
Or maybe our day is coming. At some point, Hutchinson may have to issue a stay-at-home order, and of course some then will say he should have done so all along. If he does, it will mean further restricting Arkansans’ freedoms and putting even more people out of work.
That would be a tough call to make, which is why I’m glad he’s governor and I’m not.
