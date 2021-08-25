How did the U.S.-equipped Afghan army fall so quickly to the Taliban? Benton’s Louis Landreth would probably know better than anyone.
Landreth spent nine of the past 18 years in Afghanistan, first as a soldier and then as a civilian contractor. He first deployed in 2003 after tracking the situation from the Pentagon in 2002. Among his military assignments was advising the division responsible for protecting the presidential palace. He retired as colonel and began working in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor in 2013. His last four years were spent advising senior leaders of the Special Operations Brigade, a commando unit. He returned home in May but is still under contract until Sept. 28 assisting with the evacuation of Afghans who worked with the U.S. military.
We’ve all seen what’s happened in Afghanistan. Military units, trained and equipped by Americans, walked away from the battle. As of this writing, the United States holds only the Kabul airport as it evacuates American civilians and Afghans who assisted the effort during the two-decades-long war.
Landreth was surprised at the speed with which the country fell to the Taliban, but he does offer some explanation for what happened. The Afghan army was riddled with corruption and nepotism. One officer told him he was refusing a corps commander position because he didn’t have enough money to pay for it. He would have had to steal from his men, who in turn would have stolen from civilians.
The Taliban, on the other hand, is “a performance-driven organization” whose members succeed and advance or “die trying,” he said.
Landreth said Afghanistan’s military leaders are not the only ones to blame. American senior leaders trained them and said they were capable.
There were other issues. About a third of the Afghan army turned over every year when soldiers quit or were killed. The special forces commandos with whom Landreth worked were motivated to defend their country. But for many Afghan soldiers, tribal and family connections were more important than patriotism. When the United States pulled out, the army lost confidence.
I told Landreth that when I learned how quickly the Afghan army had surrendered, my initial response was that it showed that Presidents Trump and Biden were right to end this war. They didn’t even try. You can’t help people who won’t help themselves.
In response, he said he had once felt disgust as he returned to America after one of his assignments. However, he became convinced the United States had a national security interest in staying. U.S. efforts in Afghanistan have helped prevent a major attack since Sept. 11, 2001. Moreover, by leaving, the United States has ceded influence – and Afghanistan’s rich and rare natural resources – to China along with Pakistan and Iran.
Landreth said for several years, U.S. forces haven’t been doing much fighting in Afghanistan. Instead, a small number of Americans have been assisting the Afghan army and providing close air support.
He said in Kabul and elsewhere, elements of a modern, educated, English-speaking society were developing. Now they’ll live under the Taliban. Without a long-term commitment by the United States, South Korea would have been ruled by the communist North instead of becoming the free, economic powerhouse it has become.
I asked him why terrorists couldn’t be trained in other countries like Somalia and Sudan. Landreth responded that, nestled between Pakistan and Iran, Afghanistan is the ideal place.
“I don’t believe in fighting forever wars, but again, we weren’t fighting in Afghanistan,” he said. “We were investing some money in the security of that region of the world that brings more stability and security to the United States of America. So now without that, we’ve got a threat in that area of the world.”
Now 59, Landreth will return to his old civilian life, which includes running a family-owned afterschool program and taekwondo school and being a granddad. He’s written one historical fiction book based on his first set of experiences in Afghanistan and has plans for another.
He’s moving on to a new phase of life. Meanwhile, the debate over what the United States did and should have done in Afghanistan will continue.
We can freely do that kind of thing … here.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @steve brawner.
