Farmers markets and fast food restaurants may not seem like they have anything in common, but they’re both part of a typical food environment. “Food environment” refers to the way people interact with food service and food retail venues available to them to make decisions about the kind of food they’ll consume.
For a food environment to be considered healthy, there has to be guaranteed access to more nutritious food sources. The presence of more fresh produce and protein is a start, but that’s not all that goes into boosting a community’s food environment.
Here are four areas the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists as vital to creating a healthy food environment in any community.
Early care and education programs/schools
A good portion of any community’s population will spend a lot of time in schools or daycares, so making sure these programs offer healthier food choices is the foundation for building a healthy food environment and instilling healthy habits at an early age. In addition to offering more nutritious foods and beverages, schools and early care programs can increase the amount of physical activity students get and reduce their screen time. Educators and program directors can find resources to get started creating a healthy food environment here.
Worksites
By some estimates, one third of a person’s life is spent at work, so prioritizing nutrition and wellness in the workplace is an excellent way to contribute to creating a healthy food environment. Ensuring that vending machines have healthier snack and beverage options and ordering food from caterers or restaurants that buy their ingredients fresh from local sources are just a couple of ways to improve the food environment in an office. Also, having more opportunities for physical activity during the work day can boost your office’s health. Check out the CDC’s guidelines and suggestions for creating a healthier food environment at work here.
Hospitals
Spending time in the hospital is never something to look forward to, but knowing there are healthier food options available during your stay could be a mood booster. Access to physical activity is another good way for hospitals to ensure they’re creating a healthier food environment. Focusing on nutrition and exercise as part of the healing process is a good way for hospitals to create a healthy food environment for patients. The CDC has an infographic with more tips for hospital staff members to engage stakeholders and assess the current food environment here.
Restaurants
While it may not seem like fast food restaurants could do anything to create a healthier food environment, that’s not true. These venues can make sure they’re labeling their menus, following nutrition standards for children’s meals and promoting healthier meals and items on their menus. The FDA also has standards for different restaurants here.
Creating healthy food environments requires some work, but being able to offer a variety of nutritious options to a community is important. Giving people the ability to make healthier choices is at the core of what defines a healthy food environment, so making sure everyone in a community has access to more nutritious food is crucial.
To learn more about food environments or check out more resources for creating healthy food environments, visit the CDC’s website.
