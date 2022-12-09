Figuring out what to gift family members and friends during the holidays can be difficult and stressful. Homemade gifts are a thoughtful and sometimes healthier and less expensive alternative to holiday shopping.

Making gifts at home allows more control over the ingredients and more customization opportunities. If buying food gifts has been a concern in the past because of a friend or family member’s allergies or intolerances, you can adjust the recipe for a snack mix or sweet treat to suit their dietary needs. Homemade gifts can also be adjusted to fit vegetarian and vegan lifestyles.

