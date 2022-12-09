Figuring out what to gift family members and friends during the holidays can be difficult and stressful. Homemade gifts are a thoughtful and sometimes healthier and less expensive alternative to holiday shopping.
Making gifts at home allows more control over the ingredients and more customization opportunities. If buying food gifts has been a concern in the past because of a friend or family member’s allergies or intolerances, you can adjust the recipe for a snack mix or sweet treat to suit their dietary needs. Homemade gifts can also be adjusted to fit vegetarian and vegan lifestyles.
Here are some ideas for healthy, homemade gifts you can give to your loved ones this holiday season.
Blood sugar-friendly, heart-healthy snacks, desserts
The American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) both have plenty of recipes for meals on their websites, but there are several that could be given as gifts. The AHA’s caramel kettle popcorn and ranch-chive popcorn are simple to make and can be easily packaged in plastic treat bags and tied with ribbon for a festive finish. The ADA has recipes for desserts that could be gifted in tins or treat boxes, like its high-fiber, gluten-free brownies and low-carb apple spice muffins. You could also put together a customized cookbook with recipes from the AHA’s recipe section and the ADA’s Diabetes Food Hub.
Homemade candles, potpourri, soap
Making candles, potpourri or soap can be an extra thoughtful gift for your loved ones. Even if you don’t know their favorite scents, incorporating calming notes like lavender or cozy notes like vanilla is a great way to help them relax. Including more generic smells like clean linen or citrus can make their space feel clean or bright. Pinterest and other DIY or craft sites are great resources for finding simple directions to make candles, potpourri or soap.
Protein bar, smoothie ingredient baskets
For friends and family members that love working out, putting together a kit with a recipe and some ingredients to make their own protein bars or smoothies is a great way to support their healthy lifestyle. The AHA has several recipes that could be used to create an ingredient gift basket, including peanut butter banana protein bars, a triple berry protein smoothie, or an avocado and coconut refresher smoothie.
Tried and true classics
Coupon books and hot chocolate kits are classic homemade holiday gifts, and they’re sure to please friends and family members who enjoy the little things in life. Create a coupon book of different activities you and a loved one can do together, and let them redeem the coupons throughout the year. You can also gather your favorite hot chocolate ingredients and gift them to a friend as a simple way to help them stay cozy during the winter.
However you choose to get creative, these homemade holiday gifts are a thoughtful way to show your friends and family that you love them. Choose to spread some holiday cheer through healthy, handmade gifts this season.
