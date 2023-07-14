Summer is farmers market season for many people, and it’s a good opportunity to get creative in the kitchen. Cooking up healthy dishes can be more appetizing when you include fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables into dishes.
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) and American Heart Association (AHA) have recipes on their websites to help you refresh your summer menu. Here are some tips to help you make healthier summer meals.
Think light
While most people don’t want to heat up the house by using their stove or oven during hot weather, that doesn’t mean you have to eat salads for every meal. Dress up a cold sandwich by adding slices of crisp green apple or consider trying a cold soup recipe like gazpacho. Using frozen fruit instead of ice cubes can add extra flavor to water and other beverages.
Take advantage of seasonal produce
There are plenty of fun and healthy watermelon and berry recipes, and corn tends to be a popular side during summer grilling season. Zucchini and yellow squash are also great in seasonal side dishes or even as the main course. Visit a local farmers market or grocery store to see what fun seasonal fruits and vegetables you can find to incorporate into your summer meals.
Fire up the grill
If you need an excuse to host a cookout, summer is the best season for it. Throw chicken, fish or lean beef on the grill with corn on the cob, squash or even pineapple for a healthy twist. Don’t be afraid to think outside of the box. Many grilled items can also be great salad toppings, and don’t be afraid to mix and match ingredients for creative kebab combinations.
Try new desserts
Ice cream is a classic summer dessert, but you might want to consider mixing it up this year. Try a sorbet or smoothie instead, focusing on adding plenty of fruit. No-bake recipes are also a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth and stay cool.
