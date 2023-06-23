It’s finally warm enough to swim, and whether your summer plans involve your local pool or spending a day at the closest lake, it’s essential to practice healthy swimming.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advocates healthy swimming no matter where you’re splashing. Here’s a guide to help you, your family and your friends stay safe while swimming this summer.
1. Perform a mini inspection before getting in the water.
If you’re swimming at a local pool or water park, be sure to check local guidelines and water conditions before diving in and make sure a lifeguard is on duty. The water should be clear enough that the drain at the deep end of the pool is visible. When swimming at home, test the water to ensure the water has proper free chlorine, bromine, and/or pH levels. Store chemicals away from the pool area when they’re not in use.
2. Avoid swimming if you’re not feeling well.
Whether it’s a stomachache or an open wound, it’s a good idea to skip swimming if you feel unwell at all. It can also be a good idea to check yourself before getting in the water. Quickly rinsing off will remove any germs or debris that might be loose on your skin and help keep the pool water clean. If you’re sick with diarrhea, stay out of the water to avoid accidentally contaminating it. If you have open wounds or cuts, cover them with waterproof bandages before swimming.
3. Follow pool rules once in the water.
Once you jump in, be sure you don’t swallow the water or use the bathroom in it. If you need a life jacket or flotation device, make sure it’s well-fitted and Coast Guard-approved. Be aware of and keep an eye on any children in the water, and take your kids for bathroom breaks every hour. Once you get out of the water, make sure you don’t have any water in your ears and dry them well. Wearing a bathing cap or ear plugs can help you prevent getting water in your ears, and you can tilt your head to either side to allow water to escape the ear canal. More tips can be found on the CDC’s website.
4. Be careful when swimming in oceans, lakes, and rivers.
Oceans, lakes, and rivers pose a different set of challenges for swimmers. Check state or local beach closures before heading out, and pay attention to any signs you may see when you arrive. Avoid cloudy water because it may have more germs than normal, and avoid water if you see pipes draining into or around it. Once you exit the water, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before eating any food and shower as soon as possible to get rid of any germs you may have picked up.
Whatever kind of water your summer plans involve, these tips will help keep your family and friends safe and healthy while swimming this summer. Make sure you follow these guidelines to keep the fun going all summer.
