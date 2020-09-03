Most have figured out by now that water fountains are off limits this school year due to coronavirus concerns. However, one man has taken it upon himself to make sure all children actually have a water bottle so that they can have a drink of water throughout the day.
The harsh reality is that not all children are sent to school for the day with a water bottle. Either their family cannot afford it, or maybe they just forgot and left it at home. Whatever the reason may be, all students should have access to water while away at school for the day.
Conway’s deputy city attorney, Charles Finkenbinder, is on a mission. The idea comes straight from the heart, and it’s very clear that he genuinely cares about the children in the community. His children are helping out, too.
Dayna Lewis, the principal at Woodrow Cummins Elementary School mentioned the need for water bottles for the school’s students. This is when Finkenbinder stepped up.
It’s not something someone told him to do, and it’s certainly nothing he’s obligated to do. However, he likely will not stop until every student within the Conway Public Schools District has a water bottle. He’s also branched out and given water bottles to other schools outside the CPS district.
I know he won’t accept credit for making this possible, because it’s not in his character to admit he’s orchestrated something so spectacular and beneficial to Faulkner County families. And while I understand this would not be possible without those who have donated to his cause, I still believe he deserves a round of applause for taking on this initiative.
His giving heart has also encouraged his two children to help out their peers as well.
Charles’ 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, was ready and willing to give up her allowance money she’s saved up to go toward the water bottle fund, and his 12-year-old son has offered to sell his video games if it meant other children would have what they need.
This is what community spirit and loving your neighbors is all about.
While in the midst of a global pandemic, this family – with mom working to organize where the piles of water bottles will go before they are taken to the schools – is stepping up to help out. And it’s not just them. Community partners donating water bottles and monetary support are also helping to make this possible.
I hope this man and his family are able to provide water bottles to all the children in CPS with help from the community. What an inspiration to the students this benefits that would be!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.